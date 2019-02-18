Wirecard Equips Segmüller With Mobile Payment Solution

- Segmüller is one of the largest furniture retailers in Germany

- Thanks to Wirecard, Segmüller accepts mobile payments for furniture delivery directly at the front door

- Wirecard provides payment software and handles payment processing

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has announced its collaboration with Segmüller, one of Germany's largest furniture retailers. Thanks to Wirecard, Segmüller offers its customers the opportunity to conveniently pay invoices with their mobile devices or credit cards when they receive their delivery. Wirecard not only provides the digital payment technology, but also handles the processing of payments. Wirecard is thus driving forward the digitalization of the furniture industry and enabling Segmüller to increase customer satisfaction with more flexible payment options.

The mobile payment solution specially developed for the furniture industry is based on a combination of an app with an mPOS device that works in conjunction with mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. With the payment app, Segmüller can now accept digital payments directly at the customer's front door. Customers can first pay a deposit on their goods in store and then use this technology to settle the remaining amount upon receipt of the delivery.

As a company with a long tradition, Segmüller not only wants to deliver the best quality, but also a smooth customer experience. With innovative technology such as Wirecard's mobile payment app, the company now offers even more convenience and flexibility in the delivery of goods.

"We are pleased to be able to support Segmüller in digitizing their payment processes and thus increasing customer satisfaction," said Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard. "With the development of our payment app, we have actively responded to the trend that consumers want an increasingly seamless payment experience - the mobile payment solution is optimally tailored to the delivery model."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Segmüller:

Segmüller has been a consultative furniture store for over 90 years, where you will find everything you need for a comfortable home. In our branches in Frankfurt, Mannheim, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Weiterstadt, Friedberg, Parsdorf near Munich and Pulheim near Cologne, you will find a large variety of brands with many original products from the best manufacturers specialized in home furnishings. These include exciting design products as well as timeless classics, selected by an experienced team of experts and tested for the highest quality.

