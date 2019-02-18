Independent Study by the Technical University of Munich Confirms Benefits of the Integration of INS/GPS Systems in High-Intensity Trials

In a recent independent study by the Technical University of Munich (TUM), STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, had its novel 50 Hz GPS system (STATS K50) tested against a traditional 15 Hz GPS system (GPSports SpiProX) to measure covered distance and instantaneous velocity. Both systems were simultaneously recorded and measured against a criterion reference (Laveg radar gun) during 30-metre linear sprint trials.

The study, commissioned by STATS and conducted by TUM, found that STATS K-50 has a smaller bias than a traditional technology and that it is capable of quantifying high intensity activities 30% more accurately. High-intensity movements and accelerated runs over short distances are believed to be the most important variables to be tracked in sports science.

STATS K50's new approach to wearable tracking is an integrated inertial navigation system (INS)/GPS technology that combines 50 Hz GPS position and Doppler velocity measurements with inertial measurement unit (IMU) data. The system takes into consideration human movement constraints and uses absolute GPS position, velocity derived from Doppler shift and relative position derived from the IMU to calculate instantons velocity 50 times per second.

"This study revealed that the most substantial differences between the tested technologies occurred in the high-intensity category," said Daniel Linke of TUM. "It can be concluded that the integration of INS/GPS in STATS K50 is a promising approach towards the currently insufficient quantification of high-intensity performance indicators delivered by traditional GPS technologies."

STATS K50 was developed based on the results of a 2017 12-month unprecedented multi-technology independent study conducted by TUM measuring the reliability of GPS, optical tracking and local-positioning technologies. To counteract the limitations of traditional technologies found in 2017, STATS K50 integrates sensor fusion and the highest sampling rate on the market, which have now been validated through this most recent study.

"With STATS K50, we offer the industry's leading real-time GPS technology using the most advanced hardware to provide a plethora of insights and information every second," said Jörg Stadelmann, product manager of STATS GPS. "The unrivalled accuracy in quantifying high intensity activities enables practitioners to take performance optimization and player welfare to the next level. We are proud to see that this TUM study validates the higher rate of accuracy of STATS K50 during moments of intense performance outputs."

