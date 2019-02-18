The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019
London, February 15
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.0
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.0
|3
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.8
|4
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.6
|5
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|3.5
|6
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.5
|7
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|8
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.1
|9
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.0
|10
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|3.0
|11
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.0
|12
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|3.0
|13
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|14
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|15
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.8
|16
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.7
|17
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|2.7
|18
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.7
|19
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.7
|20
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.7
|21
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.6
|22
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.5
|23
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.5
|24
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.5
|25
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|26
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.4
|27
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.4
|28
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.4
|29
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|30
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.3
|31
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|32
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.2
|33
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.1
|34
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.1
|35
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.1
|36
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.0
|37
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.5
|38
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.3
|Total equity investments
|103.0
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.0)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Germany
|20.0
|France
|19.4
|Scandinavia
|17.9
|Southern Europe
|14.1
|Benelux
|14.0
|Switzerland
|10.1
|Ireland
|4.8
|Poland
|2.7
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.0)
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|20.0
|Financials
|19.9
|Industrials
|16.9
|Oil & Gas
|10.9
|Consumer Services
|9.9
|Technology
|9.3
|Consumer Goods
|7.0
|Telecommunications
|6.1
|Utilities
|3.0
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.0)
|100.0
As at 31 January 2019, the net assets of the Company were £360,030,000.
18 February 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
