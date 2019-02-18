The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.0 2 Sanofi Health Care France 4.0 3 Nokia Technology Finland 3.8 4 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.6 5 Getinge Health Care Sweden 3.5 6 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.5 7 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 8 ING Financials Netherlands 3.1 9 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.0 10 E.ON Utilities Germany 3.0 11 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.0 12 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 3.0 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 14 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.8 15 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.8 16 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.7 17 Sopra Steria Technology France 2.7 18 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 2.7 19 BBVA Financials Spain 2.7 20 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.7 21 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.6 22 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.5 23 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.5 24 Orange Telecommunications France 2.5 25 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 26 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.4 27 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.4 28 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.4 29 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.4 30 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.3 31 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 32 DNB Financials Norway 2.2 33 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.1 34 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.1 35 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.1 36 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.0 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.5 38 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.3 Total equity investments 103.0 Cash and other net liabilities (3.0) Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019 % of Net Assets Germany 20.0 France 19.4 Scandinavia 17.9 Southern Europe 14.1 Benelux 14.0 Switzerland 10.1 Ireland 4.8 Poland 2.7 Cash and other net liabilities (3.0) 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 20.0 Financials 19.9 Industrials 16.9 Oil & Gas 10.9 Consumer Services 9.9 Technology 9.3 Consumer Goods 7.0 Telecommunications 6.1 Utilities 3.0 Cash and other net liabilities (3.0) 100.0

As at 31 January 2019, the net assets of the Company were £360,030,000.

18 February 2019

