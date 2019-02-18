sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.02.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019

PR Newswire

London, February 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.0
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.0
3NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.8
4TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.6
5GetingeHealth CareSweden 3.5
6Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.5
7NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.4
8INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.1
9ENIOil & GasItaly 3.0
10E.ONUtilitiesGermany 3.0
11Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.0
12Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 3.0
13TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
14PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.8
15Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.8
16Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.7
17Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 2.7
18GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.7
19BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.7
20AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.7
21ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.6
22Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.5
23MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.5
24OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.5
25BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
26GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.4
27RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.4
28BayerHealth CareGermany 2.4
29SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.4
30IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.3
31CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.3
32DNBFinancialsNorway 2.2
33Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.1
34LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.1
35OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.1
36MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.0
37Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.5
38OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.3
Total equity investments103.0
Cash and other net liabilities(3.0)
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019% of Net Assets
Germany20.0
France19.4
Scandinavia17.9
Southern Europe14.1
Benelux14.0
Switzerland10.1
Ireland4.8
Poland2.7
Cash and other net liabilities(3.0)
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care20.0
Financials19.9
Industrials16.9
Oil & Gas10.9
Consumer Services9.9
Technology9.3
Consumer Goods7.0
Telecommunications6.1
Utilities3.0
Cash and other net liabilities(3.0)
100.0

As at 31 January 2019, the net assets of the Company were £360,030,000.

18 February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire