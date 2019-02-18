Alien Metals Limited - Mexico Exploration Update and 2019 Work Programme

Trading Symbols

18 February 2019

Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien" or "the Company")

Mexico Exploration Update and 2019 Work Programme

Alien Metals Limited, the AIM quoted mining exploration and development company, is pleased to announce an exploration update for its twelve wholly owned silver concessions in Zacatecas State, Mexico and details of its planned 2019 exploration programme. Within this portfolio are the Donovan 2 concession, which lies within close proximity of the San Nicolas copper zinc deposit, and the San Celso concession which consists of high-grade, low sulfidation epithermal veins.

Further to the Company's announcement of 26 September 2018, the Company undertook a comprehensive review of the asset portfolio in September 2018 which then prompted further prospecting and field mapping campaigns over the entire 1,500 hectare concession area in November and December 2018, as further detailed below.

Following this, the Company has now concluded that it believes the portfolio, held through its wholly owned subsidiary Compañia Minera Estrella de Plata SA de CV ("CMEP"), remains prospective and Alien will continue to discharge its obligations to the Mexican DGM ("Mines General Directorate").

The projects which the Company will initially prioritise in 2019 are:

Donovan 2: The project lies within close proximity of the San Nicolas copper zinc deposit, operated by Teck Resources Limited. A tranche of ground magnetic and induced polarisation ("IP") geophysics to investigate a regional magnetic anomaly has been completed. Field mapping and sampling identified the presence of pathfinder minerals, including anomalous values of copper and zinc which are consistent with the presence of volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralisation.

The geophysics programme comprised of 52.4 line-kilometres of magnetics and 2.6 line-kilometres of IP which highlighted several areas of interest. This initial programme is now being followed up with detailed trenching and mapping, which is intended to further test for alteration and mineralisation and to build confidence for the presence of a VMS system. The Company expects to complete this phase of exploration work in Q2 2019 and will announce the results when available.

San Celso: Prospecting and mapping work undertaken by the Company confirmed the presence of a number of major vein systems that have been previously exploited in parts during colonial times but none of which appear to have had systematic modern-day exploration.

Recent assay results, from surface, include:

Sample ID Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) 6901 500 0.01 6902 190 0.02 6904 309 0.30 6906 239 0.21

Geological mapping and sampling were completed by Company geologists in November 2018. Standards were inserted approximately every 15th sample in the sample suite and blanks were carefully inserted between mineralised vein samples. Samples were placed in high-density plastic bags and sealed with plastic ties. Samples were stored in a locked warehouse until company geologists delivered samples to ALS Global Preparation Facilities in Zacatecas City, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

The preliminary geochemical exploration work at San Celso continues to suggest mineralisation is indicative of a low sulphidation epithermal system. The Company believes there is considerable depth potential to the vein systems at San Celso, and will undertake an underground mapping and sampling campaign in 2019.

Dennis Edmonds, Chairman of Alien commented "The results of this recent work in Mexico validate the investment in the Mexican portfolio and provide exciting prospects for future work. At the same time, we continue to explore opportunities in other jurisdictions and commodities and look forward to updating investors in this regard during 2019."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

