sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,03 Euro		+0,19
+2,15 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,92
8,96
08:06
8,93
8,97
08:18
18.02.2019 | 08:05
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Dividend Declaration

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 8, 2019.

About GE
GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com (http://www.ge.com)

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor (http://www.ge.com/investor) and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports (http://www.ge.com/reports) and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

GE Investor Contacts:
Steve Winoker, 617.443.3400
swinoker@ge.com (mailto:swinoker@ge.com)

GE Media Contact:
Jennifer Erickson, 646.682.5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:jennifer.erickson@ge.com)


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)