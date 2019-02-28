Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Dividend Declaration
28 February 2019
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
(the "Company")
LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of Ruffer Investment Company Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:
Ex Date07 March 2019
Record Date08 March 2019
Pay Date22 March 2019
Dividend per Share0.90 pence (Sterling)
All Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001