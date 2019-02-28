Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Dividend Declaration

28 February 2019

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of Ruffer Investment Company Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

Ex Date07 March 2019

Record Date08 March 2019

Pay Date22 March 2019

Dividend per Share0.90 pence (Sterling)



All Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001