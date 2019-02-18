sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Berenberg as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Berenberg will work alongside the Company's Joint Corporate Brokers, BMO Capital Markets Limited and Peel Hunt LLP.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

BMO Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7664 8020

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown

Capital Markets Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors
About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/535797/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-announces-Appointment-of-Joint-Corporate-Broker


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE