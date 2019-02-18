NN Group NV: Marcel Zuidam appointed CEO of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

NN Group has appointed Marcel Zuidam (48) as CEO of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank). He is currently the bank's Chief Transition Officer. On 15 March 2019, Zuidam will succeed Erik Muetstege (58), who will take up the role of Director of Customer & Commerce at Nationale-Nederlanden from the same date.Both are members of Nationale-Nederlanden CEO David Knibbe's management team.

Since NN Group's acquisition of Delta Lloyd in 2017, Marcel Zuidam has been a member of NN Bank's Management Board, as Chief Transition Officer. In this role, he led the integration of NN Bank and Delta Lloyd Bank. From 2015 until the acquisition, Zuidam was CEO of Delta Lloyd Bank. Prior to this, he was CEO of Quion Group and held various management roles at ABN AMRO.

Erik Muetstege will take up the role of Director of Customer & Commerce, responsible for customer strategy and digital marketing in the Netherlands. He will also be responsible for NN Business Partners and Zicht Adviseurs. Erik Muetstege has been CEO of NN Bank since it was established in 2011. Prior to this, he was CEO of NN Particulieren, and between 1991 and 2010, Muetstege held various positions at ING and Postbank.

David Knibbe, Nationale-Nederlanden CEO: 'I'm pleased that we've been able to appoint such very experienced candidates to these key positions at Nationale-Nederlanden. Erik and Marcel have made an important contribution to NN Bank in recent years. Erik was responsible for the development and the successful growth of NN Bank, while Marcel has led the integration of NN Bank and Delta Lloyd Bank, which is almost complete. With the appointment of Marcel as CEO, NN Bank will continue to build on its position. In the Customer & Commerce business unit, Erik will focus on the next phase of customer service and digitisation and the strategy for the Netherlands.'





Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers retail banking services - savings, bank annuities, retail investments, mortgages and consumer loans - to approximately one million customers, primarily in the Netherlands. NN Bank operates under the brands NN, Nationale-Nederlanden, Delta Lloyd Bank and OHRA Bank. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group, an international financial services company, active in 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

