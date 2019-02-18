DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation has announced changes to its executive management structure and personnel. As the auto industry continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, these changes will help DENSO achieve its long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. The new executive structure and management updates will help the world's second largest mobility supplier operate more efficiently and accelerate its decision-making process.Specifically, DENSO reduced the number of members on its Board of Directors, delegated authority to execute, and reorganized structure so it can increase operational efficiency and better leverage employees' strengths. DENSO will also reshuffle its executive management structure and personnel."Amid this shift in our industry, DENSO must work together to streamline our internal structure while speeding up our management and execution process in order to bring a better future to as many people as possible," said President and CEO Koji Arima.Changes to the Executive Management StructureDENSO's Board of Directors decided to change its executive management structure, effective April 1, 2019. For more rapid managerial decision-making and increased operational efficiency, executive management will now consist of the following, which will reduce the team from 55 to 28:- Chairman- President and CEO- Executive Vice President- Member of the Board- Senior Executive Director- Audit & Supervisory Board MemberThe title of Senior Executive Director will be renamed to "Executive Officer", and these executives will manage their respective sections as well as address the business issues faced by DENSO. The title of Executive Director will be renamed to "Senior Officer", and those in the post are required to serve as frontline managers to make decisions quickly on site while exercising their authority over their areas of responsibility.Changes to Executive ManagementTo ensure the right people are currently in the appropriate positions, DENSO's Board of Directors reshuffled its executive management, effective March 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019.Kazumasa Kimura will resign as executive director as of March 1, 2019.He will be appointed managing executive officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.The following management changes will be effective April 1, 2019:- Sadahiro Usui will be appointed as executive vice president.- Haruya Maruyama will resign as executive vice president.The following will be appointed as executive officers:- Tomokazu Takahashi, currently a senior executive director, member of the board of JTEKT Corporation- Yasuhiro Iida, currently an executive director- Kenichiro Ito, currently an executive director- Yasuhiko Yamazaki, currently an executive director- Yasushi Matsui, currently an executive director- Hirotsugu Takeuchi, currently an executive director- Yukihiro Kato will resign as senior executive director.For the complete list of Executive Management as of April. 1st, 2019, visit:https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/news-releases/2018/20190218-g01/.About DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has approximately 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.For more information, please go to www.denso.com.Visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.