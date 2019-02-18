Field service businesses can now keep greater track of their engineer's work hours thanks to the latest addition to the simPRO Mobile field app.

simPRO's new Timesheet app gives engineers in both service and project environments the ability to keep track of time and easily allocate hours worked from their mobile devices.

simPRO Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Eastgate said that whilst mobile connectivity in the field was not a normal part of every business - providing an app that was particularly tailored for those staff working on large project type work was a first.

"The ability our Timesheet app gives to allocate times across a variety of work completed in a day means that businesses can better account for the time their staff are spending on each project," he said.

"The extended app gives all engineers who use it a new level of autonomy," Mr Eastgate said. "Time can be recorded retrospectively or as the job is being completed. And the ability to use the app offline gives users access to review and record activities no matter where they are."

simPRO's Timesheet app will significantly minimise the administrative legwork required by on-site engineers and is a major leap forward for engineers who are working in project heavy environments.

"This is simPRO's first software release for 2019 and is a great start to the year following a ramped up release cycle in 2018," Mr Eastgate said.

The Timesheet app is available to simPRO customers for no additional cost as part of simPRO Mobile.

simPRO provides business management cloud solutions for the trade and specialty contracting industries; including security professionals, plumbers, electricians, HVAC, solar, data networking, and others.

simPRO eliminates the hassle of field service management, reduces paperwork, refines office processes, streamlines field operations, increases profit, maximises your workforce, and enables more business growth. As it is cloud-based, it can be used anywhere, anytime to help improve streamlined business productivity and efficiency in real time, giving businesses the potential to grow, meet and exceed their goals.

With customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, simPRO provides global leadership for trade and specialty contractors worldwide.

In 2016, simPRO secured US$31 million in growth capital as part of an aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy that has seen the company enter the United States and the United Kingdom over the last two years.

At the end of 2017, simPRO had more than 4,000 clients and 100,000 users globally, with clients ranging from small contracting operations through to corporate enterprises with thousands of staff.

