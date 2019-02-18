Agoda's film-inspired holiday ideas: 'Reel' travel locations for every movie lover's bucket list

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the end of the film awards season next week, Agoda, one of the world's fastest growing digital travel companies, shares its list of holiday ideas inspired by the past year's blockbuster hits and award winners.

Action-packed holiday spots

If you fancy playing action hero for a day or two, head to Queenstown, New Zealand, where Mission Impossible: Fallout filmed its helicopter action sequence. Take your own helicopter ride and indulge in New Zealand's other extreme sports, from bungee jumping to heli-skiing.

Adventure travelers headed to Queenstown can choose from over 700 properties available on Agoda.

If Sci Fi and the chance to run into dinosaurs in the modern world is more your thing, head to Oahu, Hawaii, the setting for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Not only is it an excellent backdrop for extinct creatures, but also for travelers looking for a holiday full of sea, volcanoes, outdoor sports and lush nature.

Take your pick of over 1,900 Agoda properties in Oahu.

Film-inspired city breaks

Crazy Rich Asians, the rom-com of the year, has travelers going crazy for Singapore. The film captured multiple locations across Singapore, from the famous Gardens by the Bay to the food hawker stalls at Newton Food Centre, which lends itself to a pretty full itinerary for travelers keen to explore the Lion City.

Whether you have a crazy huge budget or not, one of Agoda's 1,000 properties in Singapore will fit the bill!

Black Panther had its epic casino fight and car-chase scenes take place in Busan, Korea, a city that's arguably more beautiful at night than during the day. Though the glamourous underground casino doesn't exist in real life, you can pretend otherwise at one of Busan's swanky cocktail lounges or nightclubs. During the day, check out Busan's beaches, hot springs, temples, and shrines -- local gems that didn't make the cut for the film.

Agoda has over 1,100 properties in Busan for you to choose from.

Take note of these musical destinations

The City of Angels was the backdrop for many of the scenes in this year's remake of A Star is Born, the romantic drama about a seasoned country musician eclipsed by his rising star of a partner. Throughout the movie, many of its noteworthy concert scenes were shot across a number of Los Angeles venues, including the 5,870-seat music venue Greek Theatre, the cozy Regent Theatre, and the Shrine Auditorium, a landmark venue where multiple film and music award events have been held.

Explore Los Angeles from any one of Agoda's 5,000 properties in the area.

If your taste in music is more classic rock than country, this award-winning biographical film about one of the greatest rock bands of all time should be on your must-watch list. Bohemian Rhapsody is framed around the band's Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium. Home to England's football, Wembley is also still one of the most popular venues for major artists to perform.

Check out London's other noteworthy landmarks from any one of Agoda's 15,800 properties.

