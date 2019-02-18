LGB Investments SME Fund Targets an Additional £10m of Net Fund Inflows as It Establishes a Successful Three Year Track Record for Its High Yield Income & Growth Strategy

The Fund's NAV grew by 6.78% in the past twelve months; since launch in June 2016, the NAV of the fund has increased from £100 to £116.20

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LGB Investments, which offers secured high yielding investment opportunities to HNW, sophisticated investors and family offices is targeting an additional £10m of net fund inflows for its SME Fund (the "Fund") by the end of 2019 following a consistent track record since launch in June 2016 and a strong pipeline of new issuers. The Fund capitalises on LGB's expertise in secured SME lending and fixed income investing.

The Fund's objective is to generate steadily compounding returns for HNW, sophisticated investors and family offices with a medium to long term investment horizon and has returned 6.78% in the last 12 months, compared with the UK corporate bond fund average return, which typically generate yields of 2-5 per cent.

LGB is unique in making secured medium term loan notes programmes, traditionally deployed by large corporates and blue chip companies, available to scale-up SMEs and has seen a significant increase in demand from these businesses seeking to raise short term growth capital.

The Fund invests across a balanced range of sectors and typically participates in the medium term note opportunities sourced by LGB Corporate Finance. Recent secured loan note issues in which the SME Fund has invested includes: AIM-listed SRT Marine Systems plc, SciSys plc, AnCellTek Holdings Limited, Acamar Films Limited, 1pm plc, 600 Group plc and Windmill Extrusions Limited, all of which pay an interest coupon of between 6.5% and 9% p.a.

The Fund is now available on LGB's investment platform which allows its clients to manage their entire investment portfolio on a self-dealing, advisory or discretionary managed service basis. Qualified investors with a minimum £20,000 to invest can participate.

Simone Westerhuis, Managing Director at LGB Investments, said: "We are delighted to target an additional £10m of net fund inflows with the aim of doubling the size of the fund by the end of the year. The investment strategy seeks to capitalise on LGB's expertise in secured SME lending and fixed income investing and we welcome sophisticated and HNW investors to participate."

