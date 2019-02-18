sprite-preloader
18.02.2019 | 09:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade -Allocation of equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 11, 12 and 13 February have been distributed to the employees in the parent bank.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 8 February 2019 for more information about the distribution.

After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

The primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. ECC's: New total holding of ECC's*:
Cathrine Aunvik 150 1,215
Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Sophie Toch Eidsaune

Kjell Fordal 		150

150

150

150 		6,888

5,577

2,613

245,637
Erik Gunnes

Finn Haugan 		150

150 		1,118

202,213
Vegard Helland 150 34,487
Kjersti Hønstad 150 4,239
Venche Johnsen

Oddny Lysberg

Nelly Maske

Ola Neråsen

Margrethe L. Resellmo

Berit Rustad

Camilla Stang

Tove Westrum Sørensen

Hans Tronstad

Johan-Petter Winsnes 		150

150

150

150

150

150

150

150

150

150 		25,146

1,491

20,609

42,089

336

3,300

336

2,433

1,220

987

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 18 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



