Serial Digital Entrepreneur Adam Ludwin, Joins the Board of Influencer in Preparation for Global Expansion

Digital marketing expert and award winning entrepreneur Adam Ludwin, has joined SaaS influencer marketing platform Influencer as a director of the Board in preparation for the companies rapid expansion.

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing by 450% YOY, and winning many leading global brands in the past year including Boohoo, Alibaba and Protein World, to name a few, Influencer is now looking to expand their offering within their platform, bringing new innovations that allow brands and creators to build deeper relationships, something that Co Founder & CEO Ben Jeffries believes will "Disrupt the whole Influencer Marketing industry," and that Co Founder, CMO and world renowned creator Caspar Lee says will "Take influencer marketing back to its roots, bringing more relevancy back to influencer marketing for brands, creators and audiences."

Adam Ludwin's most notable recent achievements include the growth and scale up of Captify, a company he co-founded in 2011, and currently one of the fastest growing adtech companies in the world, with 200+ staff across 10 cities in 7 countries, and the growth of Inflecto, a fast growth performance marketing agency he founded in 2013, which focuses on user and customer acquisition, with offices in London, New York and Los Angeles.

The success of Captify's growth led Adam to be named 'Scale Up Entrepreneur of the Year' at the Great British Entrepreneur awards in November, not long after being named 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year', just a few years previously.

Adam will be working closely with both founders on the growth of the company, ensuring Influencer continues to have the best technology in the market, whilst also planning the start of their international expansion, allowing them to take their offering to new markets across the globe.

In a statement on joining the Influencer board, Adam Ludwin said:

"I've been following Influencer's rapid growth over the past 18 months and I'm incredibly excited to join the board and support Ben and Caspar on their aggressive growth plans."

"Their unique and differentiated tech platform has the ability to connect brands and creators in a way the world has never seen before, disrupting the whole landscape."

Ben Jeffries commented:

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Adam joining Influencer as our 3rd partner. He brings with him a wealth of experience, having scaled up both Captify and his first company Inflecto so successfully. Adam will be paramount in shaping the next chapter for Influencer."

Caspar Lee added:

"We're so excited to work closely with Adam on the growth of influencer. His experience is incredibly valuable in order to achieve our goal of building more impactful relationships between creators and brands, bringing relevancy and control back to Influencer marketing."

Influencer is one of the world's leading influencer marketing platform for authentic brand-creator collaborations. Influencer's platform is an end-to-end solution that provides powerful insights and tools for creator discovery and relationships, campaign management and campaign reporting.

