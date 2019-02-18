The Albertan Ministry of Infrastructure allocated around 94 MW of solar capacity and the three selected projects, all using bifacial modules, were secured by Canadian Solar. The projects will generate around 55% of the provincial government's annual electricity needs.The Ministry of Infrastructure of the Canadian province of Alberta announced it has selected three power projects with a combined capacity of 94 MW in its public power auction, with an average final price of $0.048/kWh (US$0.036). The Canadian Solar Industries Association stressed that this figure is "less than the average historical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...