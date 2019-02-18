sprite-preloader
Tri-Star Resources Plc - SPMP Operational Update

London, February 18

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")
SPMP Operational Update

Tri-Star (AIM: TSTR), the mining and minerals processing company, announces that it has received an operational update from Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP") in Oman, in which Tri-Star has a 40% shareholding.

The Company has been informed that liquid metal has been produced in the reduction furnace at SPMP's antimony and gold facility. However, due to a technical issue with the refractory lining it has not been possible to tap metal from the furnace. SPMP management is investigating possible improvements to the design which is expected to take several weeks to implement.


ENDS

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc
Karen O'Mahony, Acting CEO/ CFO Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291

Tavistock Communications Ltd
Charles Vivian/ Gareth Tredway Tel +44 (0)20 7920 3150

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Robert Wooldridge/ Jeff Keating Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

FinnCap Ltd (Broker)
Christopher Raggett/Scott Morrison/Camille Gochez Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to the Editor
Tri-Star's principal activities are in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project" or the "Project").
The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest.
Tri-Star also has antimony exploration licenses in Canada which is held for its potential contribution of feedstock to the SPMP Project.


