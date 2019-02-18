Selected projects will range from 1-100 MW in capacity. The procurement exercise is the third round of Malaysia's LSS program for large-scale renewables.The Malaysian minister of energy, science, technology, environment and climate change has announced a tender for 500 MW of solar projects in peninsular Malaysia. The tender for the project - Projek Loji Jana Kuasa Solar Berskala Besar Pusingan Ketiga, or Large Scale Solar (LSS) 3 - is the third round of the country's procurement program for large-scale PV. The project, comprising solar parks ranging in size from 1-100 MW, is expected to raise ...

