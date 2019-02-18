Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 February 2019 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,331.79p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,333.82p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.9%. There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

