The following information is based on a press release from Citycon Oyj (Citycon) published on February 15, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of Citycon has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 13, 2019 approves a reverse stock split whereby five (5) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 18, 2019. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Citycon (CTY1S3). For further information please see the attached file. Best regards, Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709659