Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-02-18 11:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on February 18, 2019: ISIN code LT0000650020 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03021B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03021B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-02-20 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2021-05-04 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,015 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,005 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,020 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 231 450 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 38 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 38 337 487,76 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com