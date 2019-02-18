Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) today announces that it has acquired Synova, a French leader in manufacturing high-performance recycled polypropylene for the automotive sector.

Synova produces 20,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene that meets the highest quality standards of original equipment manufacturers and automakers from recycled plastics.

Combining Synova's recycling expertise and Total's polymers know-how will increase the supply of recycled polypropylene for automotive applications that deliver the same performance as virgin polymers.

"By contributing to the lighter weight of vehicles, plastics improve their energy efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions. Producing them from recycled materials will also meet the challenge of managing their end of life," explained Bernard Pinatel, President Refining Chemicals, Total. "The acquisition of Synova is a concrete proof of our commitment to developing plastic recycling. It reinforces the activities we already carry out in recycling and contributes to Total's ambition to be the responsible energy major."

Total and Plastics Recycling

Total is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, which brings together nearly 30 companies from across the plastics and consumer goods value chain. They are committed over $1.0 billion with the goal of investing $1.5 billion over the next five years to help end plastic waste pollution in the environment, particularly in the oceans.

The Group is working on all types of recycling in order to emerge high-performance recycled polymers

For example, Total produces Circular Compounds, polypropylene and polyethylene containing at least 50% recycled materials and offering the same properties as virgin polymers.

Total is also associated with Citeo, Saint-Gobain and Syndifrais in a project aiming at the emergence of a polystyrene recycling system in France by 2020. The feasibility of a large-scale production will be validated at our industrial sites in Carling (France) and Feluy (Belgium).

In addition, Total is one of the world leaders in bioplastics. Our joint venture Total Corbion PLA owns in Thailand a plant with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes per year of PLA, a 100% biobased, recyclable and biodegradable bioplastic.

