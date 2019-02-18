Align Technology, Inc.: Align Technology Launches New iTero Element 5D Imaging System for Comprehensive Preventative and Restorative Oral Care at IDS

First intraoral scanner with near-infrared imaging (NIRI) technology that scans the internal structure of a tooth (enamel & dentin) in real time 1 .

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that it is launching the iTero Element 5D Imaging System, which provides a new comprehensive approach to clinical applications, workflows and user experience that expands the suite of existing high-precision, full-color imaging and fast scan times of the iTero Element portfolio. The entire iTero product family, including the iTero Element 5D Imaging System, will be showcased at the 38th International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne Germany, which runs March 12 - 16, 2019.

iTero Element 5D Imaging System: more than just a scanner

In addition to offering all of the features and functionality that doctors have come to expect and rely on with the iTero Element 2 scanner, the iTero Element 5D scanner is the first integrated dental imaging system that simultaneously records 3D, intra-oral color and NIRI images and enables comparison over time using iTero TimeLapse1. Integrated 3D, intra-oral color and NIRI technology of the iTero Element 5D Imaging System aids in detection and monitoring of interproximal caries lesions above the gingiva without using harmful radiation1. With one full arch scan, in as little as 60 seconds, the iTero Element 5D Imaging System provides doctors with powerful visualization capabilities, including the following:

3D impressions for restorative and orthodontic work

Analysis instruments, such as the occlusal clearance tool 2

NIRI imagery

Intraoral camera imagery

iTero TimeLapse technology

Invisalign Outcome Simulator 2

Outcome Simulator Invisalign Progress Assessment2

"The iTero Element 5D Imaging System combines the cutting-edge technology of the iTero Element portfolio of intraoral scanners, with advanced integrated imaging features, such as NIRI, which aids in interproximal caries detection and clear intra-oral images with the built-in intraoral camera," said Zelko Relic, Align Technology, CTO and senior vice president, global research and development. "With this new imaging system, doctors can efficiently and effectively scan every patient at every visit and visualize treatment options together that result in more informed decisions for optimum oral care."

"Diagnosing carious lesions or 'cavities,' especially ones that are interproximal or between teeth, can be hampered by numerous factors, including variations in tooth shape and alignment, traditional X-ray film limitations that include variability in exposure levels, poor angulations in image capture or overlapping contacts in the image, and more," said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align Technology, vice president, global clinical. "The iTero Element 5D Imaging System aids doctors in detecting and monitoring the progression of interproximal cavities above the gingiva without harmful radiation, thereby helping to ensure that their patients receive even better care."

Dr. Tim Nolting, a general practioner from Freudenberg, Germany, who was part of the iTero Element 5D Imaging System limited market release said, "The iTero Element 5D scanner has been a real game changer and given me a totally new reason to incorporate digital technology in my practice. Patients value minimally invasive treatment and radiation free diagnosis. With the addition of the iTero Element 5D System in my diagnostic tool box, diagnosis itself is easier to make and since I can show my patients what I am seeing, they understand the situation better and in turn accept the proposed treatment."

"The pace of innovation at Align continues to accelerate, and the Element 5D Imaging System expands the iTero portfolio by offering dental professionals a wide range of powerful scanning technology at every price point," said Yuval Shaked, Align Technology, senior vice president and managing director, iTero Scanners and Services. "As the leader in digital scanning technology with over 20 years of experience, we understand the nature of platform evolution and how important it is to support our doctors and provide an upgrade path that protects their investment. With iTero Element 5D Imaging System, dental professionals now have the ability to invest in more than an intraoral scanner, thus maximizing opportunities within their dental practice. The platform nature of iTero Element 5D System makes it easy for dental professionals to upgrade to the latest digital technology when they are ready."

MyiTero.com: New web-based interface that frees the scanner for scanning

Align Technology now also offers a web-based platform called MyiTero.com that complements the comprehensive visualization of the iTero Element 5D Imaging System and can be used to set up prescription before the appointment and review scans with the patient on multiple devices, giving the practice the flexibility to assist more patients with this cutting-edge technology. MyiTero.com frees up the scanner so the practice can really maximize the utilization of their scanner and the overall investment in the technology.

Direct doctor-lab workflow in limited release: Workflow options that fit doctor-lab needs

Align Technology is continuing to streamline workflows for dentists and labs with the addition of direct doctor-lab workflow. The new workflow will allow the scan to be automatically sent to the doctor's lab of choice and the doctor can engage with the lab through the MyiTero.com account to determine if the scan is acceptable or if additional information is needed. This workflow will continue to be supported with on-demand services like iTero modeling and iTero customer milled models, both unique to iTero Element scanners, that the labs have come to count on. Direct doctor-lab workflow is currently in limited market testing in North America and Europe.

1Data on file at Align Technology, as of December 4, 2018.

2Comes standard in all iTero Element scanners.

The iTero Element 5D Imaging System is commercially available now in Canada, European Union countries accepting CE-Marking (excluding Greece), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Thailand. The iTero Element 5D Imaging System is not yet available in the United States or Latin America.

Information about the iTero Element 5D Imaging System can be found at http://www.itero.com/en .

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

