Align Technology, Inc.: Align Technology Announces Strategic Alliance With Digital Smile Design

COLOGNE, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) announced today that it is partnering with Digital Smile Design (DSD), a leader in holistic, digital and emotional dentistry solutions for dental clinics in the efforts to advance multi-disciplinary dentistry by building a streamlined end-to-end digital workflow as well as best-in-class clinical education.



Through the collaboration, DSD will highlight the Invisalign system and iTero Element scanners as the digital solutions of choice for tooth movement and scanning. As part of the cooperation, Align and DSD will aim to deliver dedicated education programs, enable simplified, streamlined integration of digital end-to-end workflows into GP practice and offer doctors more opportunities to learn about digital tools and treatment planning support.

"At Align Technology, we know that dentists strive to create the best outcomes for their patients. With this collaboration, we can provide dentists and prosthodontists with dedicated tools that will support their approach to modern comprehensive dental care and practice expansion," said Raphael Pascaud, Align Technology senior vice president, business development and strategy. "By combining DSD's methodology in functional and aesthetic dentistry along with Align's end-to-end digital workflow including iTero scanning technology and Invisalign clear aligner therapy, general practitioners can confidently address their patient's restorative needs with a fully streamlined, orthodontic workflow and deliver greater clinical outcomes."

"I am confident our partnership with Align Technology will enable general practitioner dentists to feel even more empowered to achieve their goals," said Dr. Christian Coachman, CDT, DDS and DSD founder. "We believe incorporating 'facially driven' treatment planning into Align's digital workflow will provide a seamless digital workflow that makes comprehensive dentistry achievable to all general practitioner dentists so that they can provide even greater patient outcomes."

Attendees at the International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany, will have an opportunity to learn more about the Invisalign system and DSD from Dr. Coachman at the Align Technology booth located at Hall 2.2 | Stand E010 F029 on Thursday, March 14. IDS runs March 12, 2019 - March 16, 2019.

