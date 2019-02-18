NovaBelle Announces the Launch of their New and User-Friendly Website

NovaBelle is an Under-Eye Cream that is Formulated to Revive the Damaged Skin Around the Eyes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / The founders of NovaBelle, an age defying moisturizer that is ideal for the delicate skin around the eyes, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and easy to navigate website.

To check out the new website and learn more about NovaBelle, please visit https://www.trynovabellecream.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, a combination of exposure to harsh UVA and UVB radiation, along with the natural process of aging, can wreak havoc on the delicate skin around the eyes called the epidermis. From age spots and fine lines to wrinkles and dull-looking skin, many women are looking for a way to improve the appearance of the skin around their eyes.

In addition, the spokesperson noted, as people get older, they produce less collagen, which can also contribute to common under-eye issues. While most anti-aging products use fragments of hydrolyzed collagen containing molecules, they are often too large for the skin to utilize.

'NovaBelle Age Defying Moisturizer's breakthrough formula delivers whole collagen molecules to the skin. The peptide-rich wrinkle cream is applied to the skin, rebuilding and rejuvenating the skin,' the spokesperson noted, adding that because NovaBelle helps to restore hydration to the under-eye area, puffiness and dark circles are typically eliminated.

In addition, the spokesperson noted, the boost in collagen and elastin that comes from using NovaBelle may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles; this is thanks to the cream's ability to retain the skin's dermal structure. NovaBelle may also ward off stress and its negative impact on skin; its ingredients are designed to improve the immunity of the skin and prevent free radicals from damaging the skin, as well as cleaning off debris that can make the skin look discolored and dull.

There are three steps to using NovaBelle, the spokesperson noted. First, women should wash their face with a gentle cleanser and pat the skin dry. Next, they can apply NovaBelle to the skin under the eyes and gently massage it into the skin. Third, allow the cream to absorb into the skin.

About NovaBelle:

NovaBelle, founded by a team of industry experts, is a premiere age defying moisturizer that can help women eliminate the appearance of dark circles, wrinkles, and counter the effects of stress. Learn more about NovaBelle by visiting their official website at https://www.trynovabellecream.com/.

Contact:

Miriam Herrera

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: NovaBelle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535576/NovaBelle-Announces-the-Launch-of-their-New-and-User-Friendly-Website