Automotive Industry Steers Load Monitoring System Sales, Accounting for Over 30% Share: Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fact.MR recently published a comprehensive study, which found that the load monitoring systems market reached US$ 2.9 billion in 2018. The study features comprehensive information about the current market dynamics as well as future trends in the load monitoring systems market.

"With the palpable scarcity of natural resources, energy management has become a pivotal aspect of business management strategies across a wide range of industrial sectors.Many industry players are exploring opportunities to improve their product quality and to reduce power consumption for cost saving as well as for greener environment with help of the energy management trend. Thereby, load monitoring systems are witnessing burgeoning demand a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, construction, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare," says the Fact.MR study.

The Fact.MR study finds that the automotive industry accounted for more than 30% revenue share in the load monitoring systems market in 2018. The study predicts that the automotive industry will retain its largest share in the load monitoring systems in the upcoming years, as the performance and safety of automobiles remains the primary focus for automotive manufacturers.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2996

With the emergence of next-generation technologies in the automotive industry, the automotive industry is undergoing remarkable changes on multiple fronts. Meanwhile, leading automakers are aiming to mitigate their environmental footprint while without having to compromise their business productivity, which is primarily driving demand for load monitoring systems among auto industry players.

Taking into account the large market share of the automotive industry, leading manufacturers in the load monitoring systems market are introducing advanced vehicle load cell sensors that can improve various automotive features, such as tire design optimization, temperature compensation, and mechanical overload protection.

However, the Fact.MR report predicts that the increasing growth of the healthcare industry will become the fastest growing end-user industry in the load monitoring system in the upcoming years. Even though the automotive industry remains at the forefront of the load monitoring systems market, the healthcare industry will create more lucrative opportunities in the coming future.

Browse Full Report on Load Monitoring Systems Market with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/2996/load-monitoring-systems-market

Load monitoring systems are witnessing tremendous demand across the healthcare industry with an unprecedented rise in the manufacturing of medical devices. As the global medical devices market is estimated by The International Trade Administration (ITA) to surpass the US$ 400 billion mark through 2020, the healthcare industry is likely to redefine future prospects of the load monitoring systems market in the coming decade.

Stringent Calibration Standards and Certification Requirements Create Manufacturing Challenges

Even though the adoption of load monitoring systems is on the rise across various end-user industries, manufacturers are struggling to comply with high international standards while maintaining lower production costs. International organizations, including ASTM International, have set high verification standards for testing instruments such as load monitoring systems.

Furthermore, stakeholders in the load monitoring systems market have to obtain approvals and certifications from regulatory bodies before launching their products. For example, all the load cell manufacturers need to ensure accuracy of their products by providing necessary certifications to internationally recognized standards, which include UKAS, ASTM E74, and BS EN ISO 376.

Ask Our Industry Expert for more details on report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2996

Raising international standards and lengthy approval procedures are precluding load monitoring system manufacturers from reducing the production cost to maintain competitive prices, making it difficult to scale up in the highly fragmented market.

Thereby, conforming to high calibration standards and strict certification requirements are create severe, albeit short term, manufacturing issues for load monitoring systems market players.

The Fact.MR study offers futuristic overview of development of the load monitoring systems market during the period 2019-2027. Based on thorough research, the study opines that the load monitoring systems market will grow at a healthy 3.9% value CAGR through 2027.

To Buy Load Monitoring Systems Market Report, Check- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2996/S

Popular Industrial Goods Market Reports from Fact.MR

Advanced High Strength Steel Market - Superior ductility combined with enhanced usability sets the third-generation AHSS apart from other generations of advanced high strength steel. While a few manufacturing companies have already launched new and exclusive products under this classification, other companies are working toward developing exclusive versions.

Hydraulic Gear Pump Market - Hydraulic gear pumps find extensive adoption in the building & construction industry. Flourishing building & construction activities, across both developed and developing economies, are foreseen to generate substantial demand for high-quality equipment.

Microreactor Technology Market- Microreactor technology has gained widespread acceptance among manufacturers of fine as well as specialty chemicals who seek streamlining their production costs while tackling environmental challenges.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/