Microwave Oven Market to be Worth US$25.0 Bn by 2022 due to Desire of Modular Kitchen, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses that the global microwave oven market has a highly competitive vendor landscape. Some of the companies operating in the global microwave oven market are LG Electronics, Inc., Guangdong Galanz Enterprises Co. Ltd., Hoover Limited, Electrolux AB, and Sharp Corporation. In order to standalone in this cutthroat competition, the key players are adopting the strategies for enlarging their business. Additionally, key players are also adopting the strategies such as merger and new product launches. The launch of the innovative products is leading to propel growth of the microwave oven market.

According to TMR, the global microwave oven market collected revenue of about US$18.9 bn in 2017 and is projected to collect revenue of US$25.0 bn by the end of 2022. The market is expected to swell with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=722

Based on the product, the convection microwave segment is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Based on the end use, the household segment is expected to witness growth with fast pace. Based on the region, North America is dominating the global microwave oven market and is expected to account for the leading share of about US$6.8 bn by the end of the 2022. This growth is attributable to the growing demand for the microwave oven across the industrial and household level.

Growing Disposable Income Globally to Propel Market Growth

The microwave oven market is gaining traction due to rising disposable income of mid-earning people globally and especially from developing countries. Growing income of the mid-earning people is surging demand for advanced products and leading to upgrade the living of people. Additionally, the need for the modular house coupled with the demand for most of all a modular kitchen is growing and leading to boost the microwave oven market.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=722

Growing adoption of the microwave oven across developing nations globally is expected to boost the market. Additionally, growing favorable environment for the microwave oven across the developing economies owing to rising disposable income is boosting global microwave oven market.

Rising demand for the bakery products is leading to surge the adoption of the microwave oven and likely to propel growth of the global microwave oven market. Furthermore, desire of lavish lifestyle coupled with easy availability of advanced microwave oven is propelling adoption of the oven. This in turn is fuelling growth of the global microwave oven market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=722

High Power Consumption to Hinder Market Growth

Despite these growth prospects, factor such as high electricity consumption is posing as a major challenge to the growth of the microwave ovens across developing region. As high electricity, bills are still a concern for mid-earning families mainly in the developing countries, which is hindering growth of the overall market. Nevertheless, numerous companies are expected to create and develop products, which require less energy to work; thus, the market is witnessing high growth opportunities for growth. Furthermore, the advancement in home and kitchen is expected to fuel growth of the global microwave oven market over the forecast period.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled "Microwave Oven Market (Product - Grill Microwave Ovens, Convection Microwave Ovens, and Solo Microwave Ovens; End Use - Commercial and Household; Structure - Countertop and Built-in) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022."

Request for Customization Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=722

For the study, the Microwave Oven Market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Grill Microwave Oven

Convention Microwave Oven

Solo Microwave Oven

End-User

Household

Commercial

Global Microwave Oven Market by Structure

Counter Top Microwave Oven

Built-in Microwave Oven

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Consumer Goods Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Luggage Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luggage-market.html

- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luggage-market.html Robotic Lawn Mower Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/robotic-lawn-mower-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/robotic-lawn-mower-market.html Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/refurbished-used-mobile-phones-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/