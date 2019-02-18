CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchise Grows International Presence with Store in Saudi Arabia

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / The largest and fastest growing mobile repair franchise is expanding its international presence with its first store in Saudi Arabia. The CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise recognizes store owner Saeed Alshahrani on the opening of his first location with the network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Saudi Arabia, please visit: http://www.cpr-saudi.com/.

'The CPR franchise is quickly growing its international footprint,' said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. 'We're excited to start building our presence in Saudi Arabia with Saeed's team.'

CPR Saudi is located in Al-Shatea Square, a popular shopping center. Customers can stop by Saeed's store for fast and affordable mobile repair solutions. Located in the busiest part of Dammam, CPR Saudi Arabia will offer repairs for common issues including cracked screens, water damaged devices, and more. For added convenience, Saeed's team will offer free repair estimates and provide a limited lifetime warranty with each repair. Should a device malfunction due to faulty replacement parts or a technician's error, the team at CPR Saudi will repair it free of charge.

'Saudi Arabia has a large demand for quality device repairs, so I'm happy to provide my services with the CPR brand name,' said Saeed. 'We have a great location in the heart of the city where I know we'll be successful.'

With his experience working in the Saudi Network and cell phone repair industry, Saeed is passionate about providing quality repairs to his community. Customers can expect reliable repairs on all of their devices including cell phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and more at CPR Saudi Arabia. Saeed's store is part of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Province, where he currently resides. Apart from repairing broken devices and managing his CPR store, his favorite hobby is running. To learn more about CPR Saudi Arabia's services or to receive a free repair estimate, visit Saeed and his team at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Saudi Arabia is located at:

4184 - Ash Shati Al Gharbi Dist.

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia 32415 - 8504

Please contact the store at +966 92-001-0228 or via email: info@cpr-saudi.com

Please visit the website: http://www.cpr-saudi.com/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535578/CPR-Franchise-Grows-International-Presence-with-Store-in-Saudi-Arabia