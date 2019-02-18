Australia's Smart Energy Council welcomed yesterday's launch by the NSW Labor party of a policy to drive 7 GW of renewable energy into the National Energy Market by 2030 as "the biggest rollout of renewable energy in Australia's history".From pv magazine Australia. Michael Daley, leader of the New South Wales state opposition party, has announced, if elected on March 23, Labor would use reverse auctions to deliver 6 GW of renewable energy backed by storage, and establish a state-owned corporation to deliver 1 GW of renewables and storage - all within a 10-year timeframe. The NSW opposition ...

