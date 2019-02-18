Nonwoven Geotextiles Market Size Worth $6.91 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonwoven geotextiles market size in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Region is expected to reach USD 6.91 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Favorable government policies for the use and development of geotextiles is expected to boost product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Polypropylene accounted for 53.9% of the global market share in 2017 owing to excellent chemical resistance of the product to aqueous and alkaline environments coupled with favorable climatic conditions in Europe

Product consumption in road construction is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025 on account of increased product penetration in ongoing repair and maintenance of old roads in Europe

Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to application of NBR powder for enhancing groundwater level and reducing the risk of road damage

Asia Pacific accounted for 65.7% of the global market share in 2017 owing to the massive investments by most governments for railway, highway, and road infrastructure expansion and residential construction

Major players in the Europe , Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific nonwoven geotextiles market are focusing on increasing their sales through the development of new products and increased production through capacity additions, thereby obtaining a significant market share

China is anticipated to contribute majorly to the demand for geotextiles owing to its increasing penetration in the construction of new roads and drainage systems. In addition, the Chinese government has invested a large number of resources in infrastructure development, wherein major investments were made in the construction of highways and railways.

Geotextiles are used to control erosion owing to their reinforcement characteristics. In addition, the product aids in holding the soil particles together and also promotes vegetation growth, which reduces erosion in the long run. The use of geotextiles in drainage systems helps create a solution for consistent flow of water, thereby complementing the market growth.

Market participants are actively involved in forming joint ventures and licensing agreements with manufacturers and distributors to gain competitive edge. However, the lack of defined standards in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hamper the product demand over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia Pacific nonwoven geotextiles market based on material, application, and region:

Nonwoven Geotextiles Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polypropylene



Polyester



Polyethylene



Others

Nonwoven Geotextiles Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Road Construction



Erosion Prevention



Drainage



Others

Nonwoven Geotextiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Nigeria

