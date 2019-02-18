Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.46p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.84p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---