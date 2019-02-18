Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry launches new digital service Advanced Modelling and Simulation (AMS) which will transform energy, industry and infrastructure engineering

Pöyry PLC Press Release, 18 February 2019 at 14:00 (EET)

Providing CFD -based consulting services, Pöyry's Advanced Modelling and Simulation is creating new value for our clients, helping them make better informed decisions at an earlier stage, maximizing efficiency and reliability, reducing risks and optimizing OPEX costs. Our clients can now virtually visualise heat and fluid flow scenarios that were only speculated before.

"Pöyry Switzerland is taking their capability of fluid-flow simulation to the next level by enlarging the existing know-how through the creation of a dedicated service, Advanced Modelling and Simulation. They focus on niche CFD and combine know-how and tools in a unique way. AMS reflects the transfer of human expertise, tools, and services and will be serving their clients as well as Pöyry's lead business units." says Marcel Winter, Managing Director of Switzerland.

CFD/CFMD simulations based on TransAT

Building on the latest digital techniques and Computer Aided Engineering solutions, Pöyry's AMS service is enabled by the powerful fluid-flow simulation platform TransAT©, which delivers multi-dimensional, transient flow-process predictions present in key business sectors: Energy, infrastructure and industry.

TransAT© is a versatile fluid-flow simulation platform (CFD) using smart technology for multi-dimensional meshing and is particularly suitable for multiphase flows featuring complex physics (www.transat-cfd.com).

AMS services bring key benefits to their clients

Our clients face the challenge of staying ahead of the game by validating new concepts and feasibility in a fast and reliable way. CFD helps to get upfront insight to support investment decisions by simulating initial studies and proof of concepts.

By validating new ideas and improving designs or retro-fitting existing assets with CFD simulations, our clients can maximize efficiency and reliability of their products and systems.

Virtual simulations of real-life scenarios are now taking less time and are performed at a fraction of the cost of laboratory experiments. Furthermore, advanced simulations are, in some critical cases, the only way to understand key phenomena that control the processes.

Key successes for our clients

During an intensive 16 months of an uninterrupted simulation campaign, mandated by BP USA, our experts helped explain various facts around the oil-spill in the Gulf of Mexico. With hundreds of 3D simulations performed on its supercomputer, the group has supported the design of a unique capping system for subsea oil spills, mandated by the French oil & gas company TOTAL.

For a Swiss nuclear utility, the team has run one of the largest subchannel flow-boiling simulations ever done, reaching the billion mesh-cells, and also working for a consortium of Japanese oil & gas companies to help design their subsea gas-hydrates separators. They successfully serviced the pharma industry by delivering solutions to protect highly sensitive bio-products from external, variable heat loads when transported in containers.

Further information

Djamel Lakehal

Section Head / Business Manager, Advanced Modelling & Simulation

E-Mail: djamel.lakehal@poyry.com / ams@poyry.com

Website: www.poyry.com/ams

Tel: +41 76 356 22 23

Did you know? Pöyry's AMS service was integrated in Pöyry during 2018 and originates in former ASCOMP AG (Ltd.), a spin-off company of ETH Zurich, founded in 2003. ASCOMP had a proven record of over 50 high value international projects in all industry areas.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure, water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2018 were EUR 579 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 120 offices.

