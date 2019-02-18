The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 20 February 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010287234 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 199,104,996 shares (DKK 995,524,980) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,631 shares (DKK 28,155) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 199,110,627 shares (DKK 995,553,135) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · 3,795 shares at DKK 121 · 1,836 shares at DKK 113 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709686