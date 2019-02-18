Call for Proposals: URGO Group Launches the 2nd Edition of the URGO Mentorship Program Supporting Start-ups in the Field of Medical Technology

PARIS, February 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

For the 2nd consecutive year, URGO Group, international healthcare group specialising in wound treatment and responsible healthcare, has opened applications for its URGO Mentorship Program. After the success of the 1st edition, this customised acceleration program addresses Europe-based start-ups in the medical technology sector looking for the support of a global industrial partner. Registration is open until 30th April 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799815/Urgo_Invent_and_Care_Logo.jpg )

Discover our program through the video: https://youtu.be/eZT9HROtTXg

Personalised support for a successful launch

The objective of the URGO Mentorship Program is to accelerate the growth of a start-up. This means one year of intensive coaching from URGO Group experts to guide a young business through the stages prior to its launch. Throughout the duration of the program, the start-up will benefit from privileged discussions and tailored advice to help support the development of its innovation. The support covers marketing, business models, clinical trials, intellectual property, converting the prototype to industrial production and market access, depending on what is needed. Beyond the mentoring, the start-up and URGO Group will be able to capitalise on their close collaboration for possible long-term strategic partnerships.

Chris Murphy and Simon Kiersey, founders of BlueDrop Medical, the winning start-up of the mentoring program's 1st edition, share feedback on their experience: "Thanks to the URGO Mentorship Program we were able to collaborate closely with one of the most innovative companies in wound treatment. We are keen to continue our relationship in the future and use the work we have accomplished on this program. For anyone interested in applying to this program, we couldn't recommend it enough."

Why join the URGO Mentorship Program?

Since its beginnings, URGO Group has developed extensive expertise in medical technology with a long-term industrial vision to develop innovative healthcare products and services. With a team of 150 people dedicated to research and innovation, URGO Group is heavily committed to open innovation with over 50 R&D collaborations since 2011. As a pioneer in breakaway healthcare innovations, today its ambition is to share this considerable experience with young businesses and co-build the future's healthcare solutions. After a very successful initial program, URGO Group is pursuing its investment in the European start-up ecosystem.

"Collaborating with young start-ups such as Bluedrop Medical is a fantastic experience. We know how difficult it is to create a company and we believe that using the URGO Group's expertise to help these start-ups with their launch is a key part of our role as an older medtech mentor. It also keeps us up-to-date and helps us stay flexible through exchange of best practices," explains Pierre Moustial, CEO of URGO Group.

Close-up on registration formalities for the URGO Mentorship Program

To apply:

Go to https://www.urgo-group.com/mentorship

Registration is open until 30th April 2019.

To apply, the project must meet four criteria:

The product or service must come under one of the 5 following fields:

- Plastic surgery or aesthetic medicine

- Wound closure

- Tissue engineering and cellular therapy

- Vascular therapy & compression

- Digital healthcare, connected objects. It must concern medical devices with prior production of a prototype or a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). It must require less than five years of product development for the market. It must have a strong differentiation.

Applications are assessed by a jury of experts from URGO Group who will pre-select six candidates. The candidates will then be invited to pitch their project at URGO Group headquarters in Paris at the end of June 2019.

Press contact, Urgo Group: Camille Chamoin