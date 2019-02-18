People Unlimited Talk Ageless Lifestyle and Immortality

James Strole and Bernadeane of People Unlimited, Inc. Draw on Personal Experiences, Their Unique Network of Thought Leaders, and Their Own In-depth Explorations to Support Others in Making Smart Choices for Their Longevity; They Encourage People not to Settle for the Traditional Limitations Associated with Aging

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / People Unlimited's James Strole and Bernadeane will speak on ageless lifestyle and immortality at the Southern California Longevity Association. The purpose of the event is to bring together like-minded individuals to help them enhance and energize their longevity strategies. Subjects to be discussed also include some of the most promising developments in life extension and age reversal interventions.

The Southern California longevity Association is a community of progressive thinkers which advocate for increased funding and public support of technologies to help increase one's health span.

James Strole and Bernadeane have been living an ageless lifestyle for over forty years and draw from extensive personal experiences to educate others. From diet plans to exercise routines, the individuals of People Unlimited work diligently to develop practical strategies to enhance one's mental and physical well-being. They encourage individuals to break free from their draining everyday routine and get inspired to live longer and better!

The event will take place March 23rd, 2019 and speakers will also share information on the upcoming RaadFest.

For further information, visit https://www.meetup.com/San-Diego-Longevity-Meetup/events/vbwmlqyzfbfc/

