Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized Calabrio as a Visionary in the February 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management1 (WEM) for the third consecutive year. The company was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, "There are four key pillars of focus for delivering great customer service experiences within a leading customer service organization: 1) Getting connected to the customer; 2) Being able to orchestrate the process; 3) Having access to the relevant information; and 4) Being able to manage the required resources."

"Calabrio customers are experiencing a renaissance in the way they engage agents and deliver a superior customer experience," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio. "We believe this recognition by Gartner is strong validation of our ability to shed light on the contact center and bring forward its rich data to drive decision-making."

Delivering the right customer experience is a priority for businesses today, yet many brands don't recognize that employee engagement is a key driver of customer loyalty, revenue generation and customer satisfaction-and is essential to retaining the highest performing employees. Calabrio's unified suite and seamless user experience allow companies to easily leverage insights from customer interactions to empower employees with the knowledge and experience they need to increase customer loyalty and company growth.

"Calabrio ONE provides the ability for us as an organization to uphold company directives while focusing on compliance, customer service, and learning opportunities. I work in Calabrio all day and find it easy to navigate, run reports, and hit goals. The support that Calabrio provides is a big part of their success as we have had the opportunity to attend conference as well as user group events."

-Knowledge Specialist, Education industry, on Gartner Peer Insights

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management" Simon Harrison, Jim Davies, February 12, 2019

