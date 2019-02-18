U.K. developer Lightsource BP - in which oil and gas giant BP has a significant minority stake - and its Singapore fund partner EverSource Capital are reportedly ready to take up all the $100 million slice of Ayana Renewable Power which is being put up for sale.From pv magazine India. Mumbai-based investment fund EverSource Capital is preparing to take a $100 million slice of U.K. government-funded developer Ayana Renewable Power, according to a report in The Economic Times. EverSource is a JV between the Singapore-based Everstone Group private equity fund and U.K. renewables developer Lightsource ...

