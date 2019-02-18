The "Analyzing Food Retail in Norway 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Norwegian food retail industry has only been enjoying growth in the organic food retail sector. Apart from this, the entire industry has been experiencing an overall decline in growth and the pattern is unlikely to change much in the coming years. The industry is expected to grow at a very slow rate in the coming years, amounting to revenues of just over USD 30 billion by the end of 2023.

Analyzing Food Retail in Norway 2018, is a complete insight into Norwegian food purchase and consumption patterns which will help international hyper marketers and retail giants to focus and understand the Norwegian food market better and prepare for eventual investment decisions.

The report begins with an analysis of the global food retail industry through an industry overview, industry growth through value analysis, industry segmentation, a look at the various distribution channels and an industry forecast till 2023. All data contained in this report is for the years 2012 till 2023.

Moving on to the analysis of the Norwegian food retail industry, the market is analyzed through industry statistics, industry growth in value terms, share of the Norwegian food retail market in the European market, analysis of the various food distribution channels present in Norway and an industry forecast.

A Porter's Five Forces Framework analysis of the industry is also included in the report.

Reitangruppen AS, Coop Norge Handel AS, Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH Co. KG and Norgesgruppen ASA are the leading players in the Norwegian food retail industry that are analyzed in this report.

