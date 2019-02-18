710 Pipes Smoke Shop: Denver Area Smoke Shop 710 Pipes Announces the Launch of their New 710 Blend

The New 710 Blend Will Allow People to Easily Make Refills of their Favorite Wax, Oil or Concentrate for their Device

NORTHGLENN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / The founders of 710 Pipes, a smoke shop in the Denver, Colorado area that carries a wide range of products, are pleased to announce the launch of their new 710 Blend.

To learn more about the 710 Blend and to get directions to their three head shop locations in Colorado: one in Northglenn, one on Colfax in Denver and one near Denver University, please check out https://www.710pipes.com/710blend/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new 710 Blend product will allow people to take their favorite wax, oil or concentrate and easily make refills for their fave device.

"It's the most effective wax liquidizer on the market and requires you use much less product than other competitors, maintaining a higher ratio of your chosen concentrate," the spokesperson noted, clarifying that the 710 Blend is a premium unflavored base to which people add their own oil and flavoring, if desired.

"710 Blend is a base for making DIY cartridges. With 710 Blend, we were focused on an easy to use product that people would love."

To help people craft their ideal blend at home, 710 Pipes also features Flavor Shots and Natural Terps. Prior to using these products for the first time, the staff at 710 Pipes suggest that people determine their ideal dilution ration; because terps are typically very potent they usually require less to achieve a desired flavor.

Regardless of what types of smoking accessories people are looking for at any of the three Denver area locations, they can rest assured that the friendly and knowledgeable team at 710 Pipes is ready and able to offer helpful advice.

"Whether you are a newcomer or an expert our years of experience can help you get the best value for your money," the spokesperson noted.

About 710 Pipes:

710 Pipes is proud to serve customers at three locations in Colorado: Their flagship store in Northglenn off 104th avenue, in Denver near Denver University, and off of Colfax near the state capital. 710 Pipes has everything people want to find in their local smoke shop and their friendly and knowledgeable staff will help shoppers to make the best decision for their needs and budget. With a huge selection of Colorado blown glass and their 710 Pipe and 710 Blend, 710 Pipes is sure to have that unique gift people have been looking for. Call or stop in today. For more information, please visit https://www.710pipes.com/.

