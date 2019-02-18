Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting Held

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announces that an extraordinary general meeting in the company was held today at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo. The extraordinary general meeting approved all items on the agenda, including the authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital in connection with the repair offering as announced on 25 January 2019 (the "Repair Offering"), and the election of Dr. Jan H. Egberts as new chairman of the board of directors. Dr. Egberts will begin his term after the approval and publication of a prospectus prepared in connection with the Repair Offering. The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting are attached and are also available at www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com



About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--extraordinary-general-meeting-held,c2744022

The following files are available for download: