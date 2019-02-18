Scotland's Deputy First Minister meets HGS Europe's CEO in Selkirk

SELKIRK, Scotland, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), (Listed on NSE & BSE in India), a global leader in business process management, hosted Deputy First Minister of Scotland John Swinney at its' centre in Selkirk, Scotland.

HGS Europe CEO, Mr. Adam Foster met with Deputy First Minister Mr. John Swinney, on Tuesday 12thFebruary 2019 to tour HGS's Selkirk contact centre operation, further to December's announcement that HGS is creating up to 150 brand new permanent jobs and investing into the site over the course of 2019.

HGS has purchased the site from its lease holder, has recruited a new management team and is embarking on a 12-month site-investment programme demonstrating its commitment to the Selkirk. The expansion of the Selkirk site is expected to be complete by the end of 2019 and will include a newly revamped employee breakout area and refit throughout making it a world-class customer service facility.

During the visit, Mr. Foster and the Deputy First Minister Mr. Swinney also discussed HGS's commitment to the Scottish Borders and opportunities for the future. Mr. Foster impressed upon the Deputy First Minister, his appreciation of the Selkirk team and their continued contribution to the successful performance of the business.

"I'm delighted to have hosted Scotland's Deputy First Minister at our centre in Selkirk and to reconfirm HGS's commitment to Scotland through the growth and development of our site." said HGS Europe CEO Adam Foster. "The location and people of Scotland deliver best-in-class performance for our growing client base and we are dedicated to bringing continued economic growth to the location over 2019."

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinneyadded: "Hinduja Global Solutions are highly valued investors and it is great to see continued success at their Selkirk site with the purchase of Claridge Mills. I had the pleasure of meeting their Group Chief Executive Partha De Sarkar on my recent visit to India where I had the opportunity to not only hear about the company's significant plans for expansion but his personal enthusiasm for Scotland. This ongoing investment is fantastic news for the local community and a clear indication that Scotland delivers the right environment for inward investors. I look forward to seeing the completion of these ambitious plans to develop a world-class call centre."

Paul Lewis, MD of Scottish Development International, said: "HGS is a global success story, employing more than 44,000 people worldwide. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Adam and his team to cement the company's commitment to Scotland. The company's recent investment in Selkirk - creating up to 150 new permanent posts - will bring the total number of people employed at the site to around 400. This is fantastic news for the local community and a ringing endorsement of the talent and skills available here."

HGS serves a variety of businesses from its Selkirk centre, both public and private, covering FMCG, Healthcare, Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) and Financial Services customers and will be recruiting further in 2019 to meet its increasing customer needs.

In the UK, HGS operates customer contact centres based in Selkirk, Preston and Chiswick and employs 1,500 people. Across its business, HGS provides industry specific business process services and end-to-end multi-channel consumer services.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Working at HGS

HGS is committed to the development of its staff and has recently restructured its salary and benefits packages to help attract the best people who can grow with the business. HGS encourages employees to work their way up the career ladder with an emphasis on providing talented people with the support and coaching required to move into management positions across the business, including in Operations, HR, IT, Recruitment and Business Development. HGS offers competitive pay and benefits as well as full access to Perkbox, which offers employees a wide range of free perks and discounts. To learn more, register for an open day and apply for a position, email: Selkirk.recruitment@teamhgs.com

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimising the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centres and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 44,567 employees across 75 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2018, HGS had revenues of US$ 597 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

