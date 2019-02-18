Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 11 to 15, 2019 (French only):

Nom de l'émetteur Code identifiant de

l'émetteur (code LEI) Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de

l'instrument financier Volume total journalier

(en nombre de titres) Prix pondéré moyen

journalier d'acquisition Code identifiant marché KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/02/2019 FR0000121485 7 000 448,8567 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/02/2019 FR0000121485 908 459,1840 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/02/2019 FR0000121485 KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/02/2019 FR0000121485 8 391 474,3599 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/02/2019 FR0000121485 3 358 473,9259 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/02/2019 FR0000121485 842 473,2939 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/02/2019 FR0000121485 1 522 473,6379 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/02/2019 FR0000121485 5 000 473,0044 XPAR TOTAL 27 021 466,8645

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/1d4fde52565f1f95/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-11-to-15-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

Contacts:

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com