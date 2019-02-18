Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 11 to 15, 2019 (French only):
|Nom de l'émetteur
|
Code identifiant de
|Jour de la transaction
|
Code identifiant de
|
Volume total journalier
|
Prix pondéré moyen
|Code identifiant marché
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|11/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|7 000
|448,8567
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|12/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|908
|459,1840
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|13/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|14/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|8 391
|474,3599
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|14/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|3 358
|473,9259
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|14/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|842
|473,2939
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|14/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|1 522
|473,6379
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|15/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|5 000
|473,0044
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|27 021
|466,8645
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/1d4fde52565f1f95/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-11-to-15-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005282/en/
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet
+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49
claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy
+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45
laura.levy@kering.com