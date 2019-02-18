Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 February to 15 February 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/02/2019
|FR0010313833
|321
|80
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|321
|80.0000
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
