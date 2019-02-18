A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value engagement for a leading ecommerce industry playerDuring the course of this engagement, the customer analytics experts at Quantzig helped the e-tailer build a holistic framework to tackle the challenges related to customer churn and customer lifetime value prediction.

While customer lifetime value has been the focus of discussion in the retail circle for some time now, successful implementation of a customer lifetime value model has always been a challenge. As such, customer retention has often become the de facto strategy for retailers all over the globe. However, as technology continues to evolve and data becomes ever-more insightful and accessible, measuring the value of the customer has become an increasing priority for both retailers and marketers alike.

The Business ProblemThe client is a leading player in the US ecommerce sector, specializing in the fashion retail segment. A stagnant customer acquisition rate coupled with high customer churn rate for a period of six months prompted the retailer to take immediate action. Hence, they approached Quantzig to leverage its customer analytics expertise to develop a customer lifetime value model. They were looking at replacing their existing customer acquisition and customer churn minimization strategy with a holistic framework to tackle their key challenges.

"Customer data is a crucial equalizer when it comes to gaining an upper hand in the battle for consumers' share of time, attention, and wallet and its application to successful customer lifetime value implementation is crucial," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle the core challenges the customer analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that helped deliver a holistic framework aimed at customer retention and acquisition. The customer lifetime value model helped the client to improve the retention rate of potential churn customer segments by over 10%.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value solutions helped the client to

Improve the retention rate of potential churn customer segments by over 10%

Categorize customer datasets to draw better conclusions

Quantzig's customer lifetime value solutions offered predictive insights on

Improving the customer retention rate with the help of better strategies

Identifying new cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.

