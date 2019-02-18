EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on February 18, 2019, 5.45pm CETRegulated information - reporting share buybackEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 11, 2019 and February 15, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 11/02/2019 2,984 20.9609 62,547 12/02/2019 1,539 21.0000 32,319 13/02/2019 562 20.9820 11,792 14/02/2019 81 21.0000 1,701 15/02/2019 2,353 20.9858 49,380

Since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 82,420 shares at an average price of EUR 20.9977, representing in total EUR 1,730,634.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 175,564 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of February 15, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

