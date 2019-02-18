Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, and AgaMatrix, a developer and manufacturer of novel solutions for blood glucose monitoring, announce today that they have reached an agreement including binding terms for distribution in the US and European markets and co-development activities to be finalized with definitive agreements in the next 3-5 months.

The two companies operate to improve compliance for diabetic patients and decided to join their efforts for providing a unique solution on the marketplace.

BIOCORP designs, develops and manufactures Mallya(formerly known with the project name Easylog), the add-on fitting insulin pen injectors that captures key treatment information (selected dose, date and time of injection) and transmits it to a dedicated mobile app.

On one hand, AgaMatrix gets non-exclusive rights to distribute Mallya in the US, the UK and the EU market in the diabetes field. And BIOCORP also grants AgaMatrix exclusive rights to license and distribute the device in the US white label market.

On the other hand, BIOCORP and AgaMatrix have co-development projects to offer a breakthrough innovation combining AgaMatrix and BIOCORP expertise.

"The opportunity with AgaMatrix to bring Mallya on the US and European markets is very promising and a key milestone in our strategy. Beyond that, collaborating on a specific solution together with AgaMatrix continues to position BIOCORP at the forefront of innovation and providing the most effective solution for the benefits of patients," said Eric Dessertenne, COO of BIOCORP.

BIOCORP estimates that this contract could generate as much as 20M Euros of revenue over the next five years and will disclose more precise information and estimates in the future as the product is planned to officially reach the market in 2019

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT AGAMATRIX, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc. is a developer of diagnostic technologies for glucose monitoring and wholly owned subsidiary of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC. Based in New Hampshire, USA, AgaMatrix develops, manufactures and markets innovative solutions for blood glucose monitoring and data management on mobile and cloud platforms. AgaMatrix has sold over 8 million blood glucose monitors and over 3 billion test strips since the Company's 2001 inception. For more information, please visit http://www.agamatrix.com

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over fourteen years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including Mallya, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005114/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

CEO

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Eric Dessertenne

Chief Operating Officer

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

AgaMatrix Contacts

Michael Piro

National Sales Director

mpiro@agamatrix.com

Juleen Ginty

Marketing Manager

media2@agamatrix.com