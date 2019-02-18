Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18-Feb-2019 / 17:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+-----------------------+ |Title: | | +-------------+-----------------------+ |First name: |Helmut Reiner Sebastian| +-------------+-----------------------+ |Last name(s):|Ebel | +-------------+-----------------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+------------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s) | +--------+------------+ |9.49 EUR|71175.00 EUR| +--------+------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |9.4900 EUR|71175.0000 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2019-02-14; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+---------+ |Name:|Frankfurt| +-----+---------+ |MIC: |XFRA | +-----+---------+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7546 EQS News ID: 777143 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2019 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)