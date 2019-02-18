The "Banking Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly practical 2-day course conducted by financial and banking expert with over 16 years of experience will give you great exposure to the banking sector.

You will learn about the banking environment and operating model as well as key functions, roles and instruments. You will also explore banking functions, controls and operations and understand the impact of the financial crisis and the regulatory response and requirements.

The key objective is to equip participants with comprehensive understanding of the sector so they can efficiently and confidently speak with the clients and gain greater credibility. The programme is particularly useful for consultants, graduates and any new entrants to the sector. It can give you great confidence during talks with clients or when applying for a job.

By attending this highly practical 2-day course, you will:

Get equipped with critical banking background and knowledge that talk holistically across all elements of banking banking operations

Gain credibility in discussion with customers or during job interviews, using their language, examples and identifying with their concerns

Have increased efficiency through effective positioning, scoping and discussion

Gain exposure to ex-Financial Services Professionals with real life experience in Banking, Onboarding and CLM

Gain confidence in talking to banks or applying for a job within the sector as you will be able to cite examples in discussions and convey greater knowledge and credibility

Topics Covered

The Banking Environment

Bank Operating Model

The Financial Crisis

The Regulatory Environment

The Evolution of CLM

Banking Personas

Front Office teams and Controls

Banking Operations

AML KYC

Risk Ratings and FATF

Regulations

Data

Banking Products

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkmgjz/banking?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005343/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Banking