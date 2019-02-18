The "Banking Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This highly practical 2-day course conducted by financial and banking expert with over 16 years of experience will give you great exposure to the banking sector.
You will learn about the banking environment and operating model as well as key functions, roles and instruments. You will also explore banking functions, controls and operations and understand the impact of the financial crisis and the regulatory response and requirements.
The key objective is to equip participants with comprehensive understanding of the sector so they can efficiently and confidently speak with the clients and gain greater credibility. The programme is particularly useful for consultants, graduates and any new entrants to the sector. It can give you great confidence during talks with clients or when applying for a job.
By attending this highly practical 2-day course, you will:
- Get equipped with critical banking background and knowledge that talk holistically across all elements of banking banking operations
- Gain credibility in discussion with customers or during job interviews, using their language, examples and identifying with their concerns
- Have increased efficiency through effective positioning, scoping and discussion
- Gain exposure to ex-Financial Services Professionals with real life experience in Banking, Onboarding and CLM
- Gain confidence in talking to banks or applying for a job within the sector as you will be able to cite examples in discussions and convey greater knowledge and credibility
Topics Covered
- The Banking Environment
- Bank Operating Model
- The Financial Crisis
- The Regulatory Environment
- The Evolution of CLM
- Banking Personas
- Front Office teams and Controls
- Banking Operations
- AML KYC
- Risk Ratings and FATF
- Regulations
- Data
- Banking Products
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkmgjz/banking?w=4
