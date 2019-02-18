The "Conduct Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conduct risk is emerging as a key challenge to many financial companies. With the increased scrutiny of regulators over financial firms, companies have to understand how business conduct can impact them and what practical implications it brings for management and employees.

Mismanagement of conduct risk can lead to financial and reputational loss for the firm.

This very practical 1-day session will equip you with a strong understanding of conduct risk and its implications for non-compliance.

By the end of this course you will develop:

Increased awareness of conduct risk issues and understanding of mitigation strategies

Understanding of the regulatory requirements and how the regulator could become involved in misconduct issues

Understanding which areas to look at when identifying where conduct risk impacts

Ability to clearly define what poor controls might look like and how they can be improved to mitigate conduct risk effectively

Ability to take a conduct risk strategy and deliver through a governance and oversight framework

Be equipped to proactively engage and consult with senior internal stakeholders around managing conduct risk and deployment of mitigation strategies

Main Topics Covered

Defining Conduct Risk

Background and Fines

The Regulatory Environment

Conduct Risk Strategy, Culture and Governance

Getting Your Conduct Journey on Track

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vftskd/conduct_risk?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005346/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Banking