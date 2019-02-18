SGS today announces the release of its integrated 2018 Annual Report, presenting a comprehensive view of the Group's financial and non-financial performance over the year.

The report includes an in-depth look at how SGS strategy, governance, performance and prospects underline our Mission 2020 objectives and support the creation of long-term value for our customers, shareholders and for society.

View the SGS 2018 Annual Report > (https://www.sgs.com/en/annual-report)

For further information, please contact:



Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02



Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com (http://www.sgs.com)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.