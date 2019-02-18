The "International Payments" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical 2-day course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in the international payments.
You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.
Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.
On completion of this course you will:
- Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments
- Learn about the various stages of low and high value payment process
- Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS
- Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles
- Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement
- Learn about liquidity management principles
- Gain the tools for managing all risks involved
- Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks
- Explore the current market trends and challenges
Main topics covered:
- Characteristics of International Payments
- The payment process
- Low-value global payments
- International ACH Automatic Clearance services
- Legal payments structures in the US and worldwide
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- High-value global payments: TARGET 2 and CHIPS
- Anti-money laundering
- The role and purpose of SWIFT
- Global Clearing and Settlement
- Foreign Exchange and Currency Principles
- Hawala Alternative international payment system
- Workers' remittances
- The purpose and role of CLS
- Managing risks in International Payments
- Foreign Exchange settlement in detail
- Managing FX risks
- Advanced Legal and Regulatory issues
- Challenges for corporates in international payments
- Current and future trends
